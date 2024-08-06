A former teacher of Liberty School, Olaleye, took to the streets to protest the rising cost of living and appeal to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for assistance with her unpaid pension

Liberty School confirmed in a statement that Ms. Olaleye was a teacher at the institution and that her termination was handled according to due process

The school clarified that while former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was involved in founding Liberty School Ikota, he was no longer associated with the church or the school after 2015

Lagos state - Ms. Olaleye, a mother of two, took to the streets to voice her frustrations over the rising cost of living.

The woman also went further to appeal to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to investigate the issue of her unpaid pension.

Former school Teacher of Liberty School, and Former Vice-President of Nigeria Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo/@nwaejiofo

Source: Twitter

This was seen in a trending video shared by X user Samuel Ajayi.

In that video, Ms. Olaleye claimed to be a former teacher of Liberty School, Ikota, Lagos, alleging that the school management owes her pension following her dismissal, which she says occurred alongside other teachers.

Olaleye, in that video, was seen now selling drinks on the streets.

She explained that she graduated from Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (now Lagos State University of Education).

She revealed that she is now forced to hawk alongside her child due to financial difficulties, struggling to afford necessities and her children’s education, Premium Times reported.

Her words:

“My child and I are both hawking, and we’re struggling. Public schools now charge N20,000 for registration, which we thought was free.

“We haven't seen any positive change from President Tinubu. We need his help. I am suffering, and so are my children.

“I am a qualified teacher with an NCE, a graduate of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education. I previously taught at Yemi Osinbajo’s Free Liberty School, Ajah.

"It was when Osinbajo won the second term that one Pastor Ngozi at Olive Tree Parish Redeem, sacked all the teachers and put her own people there.

“Since then, it has affected me. Even my pension is still there. I am also pleading to Osinbajo to pity me and go and settle it out. I need my pension.”

After Osinbajo's re-election, Pastor Ngozi from Olive Tree Parish Redeem replaced all the teachers, affecting me greatly.

She, therefore, called on Osinbajo to resolve this issue and help me get my pension.

Liberty School reacts

Liberty School, Ikota, Lagos, in a statement, shared by Joe Abah, former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, confirmed that Olaleye was previously employed as a teacher at the school.

The school clarified that Olaleye's dismissal in 2020 was carried out with proper procedure, without any personal motivations or intent to replace her with other staff.

They assured that she will receive financial support equivalent to her pension entitlements and expressed their commitment to finding additional educational opportunities for her children, who were voluntarily withdrawn following her termination.

Additionally, the statement addressed the role of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, noting that while he was involved in the founding of Liberty School Ikota in 2012, he stopped being associated with the church and the school after 2015.

See the statement and video below:

