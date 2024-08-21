JUST IN: PDP Chair Vows Not to Resign From Party Amid Internal Wranglings, Gives Reasons
- Acting PDP Chairman Umar Damagum asserted that he will not be pressured into stepping down from his position as PDP chair
- Damagum emphasized that the more he is criticized, the more his popularity grows, even hinting at a potential presidential run due to the increased recognition
- During the inauguration of the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, Damagum expressed his frustration with those spreading misinformation about the party's operations
FCT, Abuja - Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has firmly declared that no one can pressure him into resigning from his role.
Despite ongoing internal disputes within the PDP, both before and after the 2023 elections, Damagum remains steadfast against criticisms.
Responding to the allegations, Damagum stated:
"For those talking about Damagum this, Damagum that—I will not be intimidated. The more you mention me, the more popular I become."
He mentioned that the criticisms only enhanced his popularity, and he is even considering running for the presidency due to this increased recognition, as reported by The Punch
Speaking during the inauguration of the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, chaired by Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Tom Ikimi, Damagum voiced his frustration with those who, despite lacking an understanding of the National Working Committee's operations, spread misinformation to the public.
More details to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944