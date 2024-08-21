Global site navigation

JUST IN: PDP Chair Vows Not to Resign From Party Amid Internal Wranglings, Gives Reasons
Nigeria

by  Ezra Ukanwa 1 min read
  • Acting PDP Chairman Umar Damagum asserted that he will not be pressured into stepping down from his position as PDP chair
  • Damagum emphasized that the more he is criticized, the more his popularity grows, even hinting at a potential presidential run due to the increased recognition
  • During the inauguration of the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, Damagum expressed his frustration with those spreading misinformation about the party's operations

FCT, Abuja - Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has firmly declared that no one can pressure him into resigning from his role.

Despite ongoing internal disputes within the PDP, both before and after the 2023 elections, Damagum remains steadfast against criticisms.

PDP Chair Damagum speaks on exiting party
PDP Chair Damagum speaks on exiting party Photo credit: @Hon_Auwal_Kaska
Source: Twitter

Responding to the allegations, Damagum stated:

"For those talking about Damagum this, Damagum that—I will not be intimidated. The more you mention me, the more popular I become."

He mentioned that the criticisms only enhanced his popularity, and he is even considering running for the presidency due to this increased recognition, as reported by The Punch

Speaking during the inauguration of the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, chaired by Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Tom Ikimi, Damagum voiced his frustration with those who, despite lacking an understanding of the National Working Committee's operations, spread misinformation to the public.

More details to come...

