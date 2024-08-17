Chinese company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, took over offshore assets of the federal government of Nigeria

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A former governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, on Saturday, August 17, described the Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co Limited, as an impostor.

Amosun in a statement obtained by Legit.ng asserted that the arbitration which has gained public attention in the past few days, is a "Chinese against Chinese dispute".

The former governor explained that very shortly after he took over office in May 2011, two different sets of Chinese companies—China Africa Investment FXE and Zhongfu International Investment FXE—laid claims to the management rights of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ).

Amosun said:

"The business dispute and rivalry between Chinese concerns soon became fierce, grounded seamless business activities, and threatened public peace and safety within the zone and neighbouring communities.

"There were claims and counter-claims as to who between the two was the lawful representative of the original joint venturer, Guangdong Province, China and consequentially, who had the right to manage the Zone."

Furthermore, Amosun disclosed that the Chinese government on March 11, 2016, upheld China Africa Investment FXE as the rightful investor.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain urged Nigerians not to give any listening ear to Zhongfu International Investment FXE.

Read Amosun's full statement below as shared by presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga:

Seized jets: Daniel fumes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a serving senator and former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, said his administration "is not in discussion" before the courts on the controversial joint venture agreement a Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co Limited, allegedly had with the state government.

Daniel denied the alleged "terms or proprietary" of the agreement for the establishment of the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone in the southwest state, adding that instead, he discussed "the termination of a management contract."

