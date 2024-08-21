Recent cases of suspected food poisoning across several Nigerian states have raised alarm over potential chemical contamination

Fatal food poisoning incidents have been reported in Sokoto, Kano, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, and Nasarawa states

The Federal Government and NAFDAC urged stricter regulations and public education on safe food practices

FCT, Abuja - Recent incidents of suspected food poisoning in various states have sparked widespread concern among the public.

The fears centre on potential chemical contamination and the poor hygienic conditions under which many food items are processed in Nigeria.

Minister of Health, Pate, and increasing death toll as a result of food poisoning in Nigeria. Photo credit: Poco bw/@salisums

So far, as reported by Daily Trust, the death toll from these suspected food poisoning cases has risen to 43, with many others still in critical condition in hospitals across the country over the past few weeks.

The situation has prompted public health experts, nutritionists, and other stakeholders to call for stricter food safety regulations and better hygiene practices, TheCable reported.

Food poisoning: Kano, Sokoto, Kwara worst hit

Recently, deadly cases of food poisoning have been reported in Sokoto, Kano, Kogi, Anambra, Nasarawa, and Kwara states.

In one tragic incident, last week in the Eruda community of Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State, a 70-year-old woman, her 34-year-old son, and two grandchildren died shortly after consuming a meal of yam flour (amala).

Earlier in the month, a similar tragedy struck Abubor Nnewichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where four children and their mother died from suspected food poisoning.

In Sokoto State, seven members of a family lost their lives after consuming a cassava dish in Runjin Barmo village, Kajiji District, Shagari Local Government Area.

In Kano, the deaths of a mother and her five children from abdominal complications, following a meal of Danwake made from expired cassava flour in Karkari village, Gwarzo LGA, caused deep sorrow among the local community.

Farmers blame food hoarding for recent deaths

Ajibola Olawale Tajuedeen, the national vice president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), suggested that some of the recent food-related incidents could be linked to the hoarding of food items.

He explained that while there is sufficient food supply, hoarders often use chemical preservatives, which are frequently toxic, to store grains and tubers for extended periods before selling them.

FG issues warning on unsafe preservative Use

A director from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security highlighted the dangers of using certain chemicals to preserve food. He also warned that specific varieties of cassava, if not properly processed, pose significant health risks.

The official noted that both the ministry and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) will continue to educate farmers, grain sellers, and consumers on the risks associated with the indiscriminate use of chemical preservatives.

“Bread sold in markets failing lab tests”: NAFDAC raises alarm

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has raised alarm over the quality of bread sold in the markets.

The NAFDAC Southwest Coordinator, Mrs Roseline Ajayi, said bread sold in the markets is failing laboratory tests because producers use saccharine, not sugar.

