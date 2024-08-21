Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has announced that the park and pay scheme in Abuja is illegal

FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has made a groundbreaking declaration, labelling the Park and Pay scheme in Abuja as illegal.

Wike revealed the scheme's development during a live media parley with select journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, August 21.

Wike speaks on Abuja Park and Pay

A senior advocate had brought the scheme to Wike's attention, exposing a critical flaw in the system that allowed private consultants to siphon off government funds.

The minister said the scheme, which had been operating under the radar, highlighted a significant weakness in the system that enabled private individuals to pocket a substantial portion of revenues meant for the government.

Wike said he was unaware of the scheme's existence until a senior advocate reached out to him, reporting that people claiming to be from the Transport Secretariat were seizing cars.

Wike speaks on investigation of Abuja scheme

Upon further investigation, Wike said he discovered that the secretariat had entered into agreements with consultants who took a staggerinup revenue, leaving the FCT administration with a mere 20%.

The minister was adamant that the Park and Pay scheme's activities were illegal and assured that immediate action would be taken to dismantle the operation.

Wike emphasized that he would not have known about the scheme if the senior advocate had not brought it to his attention, highlighting the importance of whistleblowers in exposing corruption.

