The government of Bayelsa State has made public its intention to purchase a commercial aircraft

According to the statement on its FB page, this is necessary for the Bayelsa International Airport to run

The aircraft reportedly cost about N25 billion has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians

Following months of speculation, the Bayelsa State Government has declared its plan to buy a commercial aircraft to enable the Bayelsa International Airport to operate.

On Sunday, the government announced the decision on their Facebook sites according to a Punch report. The social media handlers were headed by Kolawole Oredipe, the Director General of New Media, and other social media assistants.

Oredipe’s Facebook post read,

“The aircraft to be purchased by the Bayelsa Airport Ltd is to ensure regular flights and full operation of the Bayelsa Int. Airport!”

More about the proposed aircraft

News of Governor Douye Diri's decision to buy an airplane had been making the rounds, but the government had kept everything under wraps until now, so it was unclear for what purpose.

Although the government has not released an official announcement regarding the planned purchase, rumours suggest that the aircraft would cost roughly N25 billion.

Reactions to the move have been conflicting. Some observers have praised the decision, but others have criticised it and called attention to other important sectors that need greater funding and focus from the government.

They mentioned that the state of Bayelsa was left without electricity due to the collapse of two power towers, and that the education system is beset by inadequate and decaying facilities in addition to a teacher shortage.

The aircraft will expectedly be bought under the name of Bayelsa Airport Limited, a limited liability business, according to sources close to the state administration, raising more doubts about its competence to run an airline.

The PUNCH gathered that the state's Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Ebiowou Koku-Obiyai, would hold a press conference to provide additional information on the matter. It is unclear if the state government has already acquired the aircraft or placed an order for it.

When contacted earlier on Saturday regarding the feasibility of the Bayelsa International Airport, Koku-Obiyai was evasive, pointing out that the airport provided a choice for residents of the neighbouring states of Delta and Rivers.

Regarding whether the airport is still in use for business, she stated that there was a contract with an airline, but there haven't been any flights in a while. She speculated that this could be because of maintenance needs or problems with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

