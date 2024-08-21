The Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, has opened up on his first encounter with President Bola Tinubu in 1998

IGP Egbetokun said his first meeting with President Tinubu in 1998 transformed his life and career within 24 years

He stated this during the unveiling of a book in his honour, titled, “Readings in Policing, Peace, and Security” in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has narrated how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu transformed his life within 24 hours in 1998.

Egbetokun said the event was the first time he met Tinubu as a young officer and it made a significant impact on his life and career.

He stated this Egbetokun during the unveiling of a book in his honour titled, “Readings in Policing, Peace, and Security” at the Police Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, August 20.

As reported by Vanguard, Egbetokun said the event of that day is a testimony that he would like to share details of in another day.

“I must, however, acknowledge the significant impact of a particular individual on my life and career. I met President Bola Tinubu in 1998, and that meeting produced a positive transformation in my life within 24 hours. That story is also a testimony that I would like to leave for another day.“

Egbetokun said the book would serve as a reference material and a source of inspiration for young officers, The Punch reports.

President Tinubu who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume said Egbetokun’s dedication to the principles of justice, peace and security has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s policy landscape

