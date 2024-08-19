Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Surulere, Lagos state - Adedeji Adeleke, a business tycoon who is the owner of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state, has donated N1 billion to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church’s Centenary Endowment Fund.

The tertiary institution owner is the father of popular Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido.

Davido’s billionaire dad gifts church N1 billion to church. Photo credit: @DavidoOnCam

Source: Twitter

A statement on the website of the Osun state government on Sunday, August 18, confirmed that Adeleke donated the huge sum in memory of his mother.

Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, held a thanksgiving service in memory of his late mother, Nnena Adeleke, at the Cherubim and Seraphim headquarters in Lagos.

The governor’s mother, the late Esther Adeleke, was a senior mother-in-Israel of the church.

Notable attendees include the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun; and the Osun state deputy governor, Kola Adewusi.

Following the staggering donation announcement by Davido's father, several X (formerly known as Twitter) users shared their thoughts. Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@highchart wrote:

"001 doings."

@irepbdg_ said:

"Wealth disparity in Nigeria perpetuates a harmful narrative where the poor worship the rich. Billionaires donate extravagantly while the vulnerable struggle. Let's challenge this unjust system and advocate for equity."

@GDXU007 commented:

"So naso this man for dey live low-key life and nobody go know say e carry like this. If to say Davido no blow, Adeleke money confirmed."

@comediandaniboy tweeted:

"Jesu! Omg."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng