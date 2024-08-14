The Nigerian Army cantonment in Ibadan has announced plans to conduct gun shooting exercises for army recruits in the cantonment

According to the military, the people in the community should not panic when they are hearing the sound of guns during the exercise

The military division maintained that the training was to improve the weapon-handling skills of the troops to enhance their performance during military operations

The Division 2 of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has announced plans to conduct a weapon handling skills training and testing exercise for soldiers in the cantonment. The training is scheduled to commence on August 26 and will run until September 20.

According to Polykarp Okoye, the division's acting deputy director of public relations, the training aims to improve the troops' weapon-handling skills for better outcomes in military operations. The exercise will also evaluate the troops' training level and readiness for combat and other military tasks.

army call for calm in Ibadan, ahead of shooting training at Division 2 Photo Credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

Why there will be shooting at Ibadan cantonment - military

According to The Cable, the training is a crucial requirement for troops and will be held at the Major General Azinta shooting range, Adekunle Fajuyi cantonment in Ibadan. The exercise will involve the use of live ammunition, and the public has been advised not to panic when hearing gunshots during the training period.

Farmers and hunters have been warned to avoid the range area throughout the period of the exercise to ensure their safety. The army has taken steps to inform the surrounding communities about the training and has assured them that there is no cause for alarm.

The training is part of the army's efforts to ensure that its personnel are adequately prepared for their roles and responsibilities. By improving their weapon-handling skills, the troops will be better equipped to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.

