The Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) has successfully concluded interviews for the 76 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

Admitted candidates are expected to report to NDA Ribadu Campus, Kaduna, on August 24, 2024

Successful candidates must present original credentials, including school certificates and birth records, along with other required items

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) Interview for the 76 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) concluded successfully after being held from June 22 to August 3, 2024.

The NDA has now released the list of successful candidates who have been offered admission into the academy for the 76 Regular Combatant Course.

Candidates who participated in the AFSB Interview can see the full admission list.

Those whose names appear on the list are expected to report to the NDA Ribadu Campus (Old Site) in Kaduna on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

NDA releases admission details and requirements

Admitted candidates will be full-time students of the Nigerian Defence Academy upon their arrival at the campus.

It is important to note that cadets are not considered employees in training.

They will not be entitled to any employment rights or claims against the institution or the Federal Government of Nigeria if they are dismissed or withdrawn from the academy before being commissioned as officers.

The institution also cautioned that any candidate who fails to report by Monday, August 26, 2024, will forfeit their place.

NDA releases mandatory documents and items for candidates

Selected candidates must bring the original copies of their credentials, including the following:

1. First School Leaving Certificate

2. Primary School Testimonial

3. Certificate Results (NECO/WAEC)

4. Senior Secondary School Testimonials

5. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

6. Letter of State of Origin

Additionally, successful candidates are required to bring specific items as part of their admission process, which will be communicated directly to them through official channels.

