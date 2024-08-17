Bashir Hadeija, a close aide to Nigeria’s junior minister of defence, Bello Matawalle, was arrested for alleged arms trafficking and other crimes

The development followed multiple intel by a combined team of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS)

Legit.ng reports that the recent arrest of Hadejia has ignited a firestorm of reactions across Nigeria

Gusau, Zamfara state - Security agents' arrest of Bashir Hadejia, a former aide to Bello Matawalle, the current minister of state for defence, has sparked outrage.

Some Nigerians, who reacted to the development, demanded answers from the authorities after photos and videos indicated that the suspect was connected to top government functionaries.

Bashir Hadejia, who allegedly traded dangerous weapons along with gold as a cover-up, was reportedly accused of aiding terrorism in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Northpedia

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, August 17, Hadejia, who was a special adviser to Matawalle when the latter was the governor of Zamfara state, was arrested on Monday, August 12.

Nicknamed ‘Villa boy’ due to his close connection to the Aso Villa, Hadejia was reportedly arrested on charges of treason, gun-running, subversive activities, and transnational crimes, among other allegations.

Some reports added that Hadejia's arrest by Nigerian security agents was prompted by intelligence reports indicating his involvement in smuggling large quantities of weapons and gold bars, reportedly stolen from the Central Bank of Libya.

Abductions are common in northwestern and central Nigeria, where armed groups often take people hostage in exchange for huge ransoms that analysts said help them to buy guns and sustain their operations.

The country’s military has been fighting insurgents like Boko Haram in the northeast, which has left it thinly stretched to tackle the kidnapping gangs, known locally as bandits.

Meanwhile, efforts by Legit.ng to reach Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF's) public relations officer (PRO), for comments were unsuccessful.

Nigerians react to Bashir Hadejia's arrest

Reacting to the arrest, some X (formerly) users shared their thoughts. Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@Northpedia_ wrote:

"In the interest of Northerners we approach Tinubu to suspend Bello Matawalle.

"The allegations levelled against Bashir Hadejia are not the work of a single individual or a civilian.

"He was close to Bello Matawalle both when he was Governor and when he was defence minister."

Ibrahim Abdullahi wrote:

"Despite all the evidence that Bashir Hadejia is deeply connected with people who are entrusted with the defence of Nigeria, nothing will be done.

"No one will be resigning nor investigated among them."

Engr. Ibrahim Hassan wrote with accompanying pictures of Hadejia meeting with politicians from different political platforms:

"Nothing is going to happen to Bashir Hadejia, Why you may ask? He’s one of them."

