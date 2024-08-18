CEFRAN has urged the Tinubu administration to establish independent leadership for NNPC and other oil and gas agencies

The coalition also called for an independent judicial inquiry into the fraud surrounding the importation of adulterated fuel

The group called for the resignation of key regulatory leaders, including Mele Kyari, Gbenga Komolafe, and Farouq Ahmed

FCT, Abuja - The Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN) have urged the Tinubu-led administration to establish independent leadership for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other oil and gas regulatory bodies as part of an effort to curb corruption in the sector.

This was even as the coalition advocated for an independent judicial inquiry to uncover the fraud involved in the importation of adulterated fuel.

Coalition speaks remedy to corrupt practices in oil and gas sector Photo credit: @officialABAT/Andrew Holt

Source: Original

During a press conference in Abuja, CEFRAN's Convener, Obinna Francis, strongly criticized Matrix Energy and its partners for importing and distributing substandard fuel, which poses serious health risks to Nigerians.

He said:

"It is a profound national embarrassment that Nigeria, the continent's largest oil producer, finds itself beholden to imports of subpar petrol, particularly from a nation like Malta, which lacks indigenous oil refineries."

Kyari, Komolafe, others urged to resign

The organization called for the immediate resignation of key regulatory leaders, including Mele Kyari, Gbenga Komolafe, and Farouq Ahmed, to enable a thorough and impartial investigation into the sector.

CEFRAN also demanded the suspension of Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, owner of Matrix Energy and a member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), until a full inquiry is completed.

Intrestingly, as reported by The Punch, lawmakers had initialled called foir the sack of Kyari.

In another swift action, as reported by Leadership, over 10 lawmakers rejected the call for Kyari sack.

Tinubu urged to investigate alleged corrupt practices in NNPCL

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to constitute an independent management team for NNPC Limited to oversee a thorough investigation into the adulterated fuel saga, ensuring accountability and justice.

He said:

"Mr. President, we urge you to constitute an Independent Management Team for the NNPC Limited, untainted by the current leadership.

"This team will oversee a thorough investigation into the adulterated fuel saga, ensuring accountability and justice."

CEFRAN emphasised the need for a transparent, accountable, and equitable fuel supply system that serves the interests of the Nigerian people, rather than catering to the interests of a select few.

The group called on all Nigerians to join them in their quest for justice and accountability, stressing that the time has come to liberate the nation from the suffocating grip of those who prioritize pecuniary gains over the well-being of citizens.

