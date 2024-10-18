Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport

The incident led to the cancellation of the match, with a verdict expected from CAF over the next action

Former Super Eagles attacker Osaze Odemwingie has shared his thoughts on the Libyan's behaviour

Former Super Eagles star Osaze Odemwingie has shared his thoughts on the recent incident involving Libyan authorities holding the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage.

Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo courtesy of Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's late strike, but unexpected circumstances surrounded the second leg.

The Libyans alleged mistreatment of their players during their time in Nigeria and, in return, redirected the Super Eagles' flight mid-air before leaving them stranded for about 16 hours.

Captain William Troost-Ekong led the players’ decision not to play the match, with CAF acknowledging this and postponing the match before launching an investigation.

Osaze condemns Libya's action

Former Eagles attacker Osaze Odemwingie is the latest ex-international to speak on the incident, claiming the Libyans should have channelled their grievances to the right quarters if they were genuine.

“It’s a shame to see things like this happen. It’s scary because diverting a plane to another airport is a whole different level. I don’t know who was behind this, but it clearly went too far,” he told Brila FM.

“If they had complaints about how they were treated, they could have filed an official complaint. I’m sure Nigeria as a country, can get things right, we can offer them apologies or explain things. You don’t without any explanation jump into extremes, that was extreme.”

The Mediterranean Knights remained rooted to the bottom of Group D with one point, while the three-time African champions remained at the top of the table despite not playing.

CAF sets ultimatum for Libya and Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that CAF had issued an ultimatum to Nigeria and Libya to submit official documents to defend their case in the ongoing airport hostage saga.

The verdict is expected to be passed on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when CAF's governing council meets in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when both countries will learn their fate.

