"Pablo, You Do This": Mixed Reactions as Police Vehicle Tumbles While Chasing Benz
- Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the video of the police officers draining in blood in a trending video
- The police officers were said to have sustained the injury after their vehicle tumbled while allegedly chasing a Benz
- According to the caption on the trending video, the incident happened in Jos, the state capital of Plateau, on Saturday, August 17
Some officers of the Nigeria Police Force have sustained severe injuries while allegedly chasing a Benz in Jos, the Plateau state capital.
A trending video of the incident showed some officers of the Nigerian police soaked in blood in their uniforms and holding their guns.
A social media user with the handle @hope_drifter shared the video of the incident on Saturday, August 17, with the caption, "Police car tumbles while chasing a Benz in Rayfield, Jos."
How Nigerians react as police vehicle tumbled
Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section and expressed their reactions to the incident. Below are some of their reactions:
A Nigerian with the handle @TheIdrisMamman commented:
"Pablo, you do this one!! But normally when I see this car parked I dey always ask say shei no be push them push am come park! Yet this senior mens been wan carry am do Need for speed."
Another Nigerian with the handle @Umehh_ wrote:
"Lemme tell you the truth eh, they will find the person in that Benz if they want to. Believe it or not, the Nigerian police can find or trace whoever anywhere If They Want To."
In his reaction, @SuperSlimEli said the road was good and wondered how the accident happened. He said:
Old clip of celebrities gushing over Psquare's 2021 reunion trends amid new feud: "Jude do this one"
"In that straight road, how did that happen?"
Amin Amos Maori reacted:
"Why must they chase him... I really sympathise with the officers who where injured."
Alabi Erin said:
"The next Benz wey dem sight go suffer am."
See the video of the incident here:
