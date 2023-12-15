The report that hackers of the MTN website who cleared the debt of subscribers on the telecom network was false

A Facebook user, Update King, had shared a picture of 23-year-old Jeffery Okafor, who was arrested and tried in London for a murder case as an IT student who hacked the MTN website

Update King's post was not backed up with any credible report, while MTN acknowledged the situation and attributed it to an unexpected glitch

Users of the Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) service provider had in November 2023 celebrated the cancellation of their debt on the network's package called XtraTime. XtraTime is an MTN package that allows users to borrow airtime when they need to make calls,

A Facebook user, Update King, on Sunday, December 10, claimed that the police had arrested an Industrial Training (IT) student who allegedly cleared the debt of the MTN network subscribers.

His post reads:

“The IT student who cleared all MTN users’ debt last month has been arrested.”

The Facebook user attached the post with a photo of a man in his twenties being held by two police officers.

No IT student was arrested for hacking the MTN website and clearing subscribers' debt

However, a search on Google indicated that there was no reliable report about the report of the arrest, but on Monday, December 11, MTN acknowledged the situation and attributed it to a system error.

According to the network provider, the development was caused by an "unexpected glitch" while stating that the debt of its subscribers remained valid.

Also, an analysis of the picture using Google Reverse Image indicated that the photo posted by the Facebook user was used in a story by Premium Times on November 8, 2014.

The medium had reported that 23-year-old Jeffery Okafor was arrested in Asaba, the Delta state capital, for the murder of a teenage university student, and his trial had begun in London.

