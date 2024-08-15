What some celebrities said about Psquare during their 2021 reunion party has surfaced online amid their new feud

In the clip, the likes of Mr Macaroni, Orezi, Bracket said good things about the group and hoped that it will be the end of their feud

The recording sparked reactions among fans, who took to the comment section to air their view about the new feud

Fans are still hoping that Psquare will come back together again after watching an old video of their 2021 reunion party.

The group first disbanded in 2016 over the role of their manager and later came back again in 2021. However, they renewed their feud again a few months ago.

In the recording, a party was organised in 2021 for Psquare's reunion, and many celebrities shared how they felt about the good news.

Video of what celebrities said during Psquare's reunion in 2021 surfaces. Photo credit@mrmacaroni/@psquare

Source: Instagram

In the video, skit maker, Mr Macaroni, said that he was happy about the good news. According to him, there was no way they wouldn't fight, but the most important thing was for them to settle their differences.

He noted that he played their song in his car till he got to the reunion party.

Bracket prays for Psquare

In the video, Nwachukwu Ozioko, better known as Vast of Bracket music group, mentioned that he hopes that it would be the last time that Psquare will be going their separate ways.

The music star, who welcomed a son years ago, added that he was happy about the reunion.

His partner, Smash also explained that it took a lot of efforts and handwork to get the twins to speak with each other.

He added that the reunion was an emotional one. The clip also captured the time fans were happily singing the hit songs produced by Psquare before their first separation in 2016.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of what celebrities said during Psquare's reunion party. Here are some of the comments below:

@nonso_ekun:

"Na Jude dey cause all these things."

@kayk_tfarm:

"One is greedy among them that’s all I see."

@misspwettyberry:

"Jude you do this one o."

@patchijofficial:

"God is good, it will happen again but this time,it will be for ever."

@gracejucan:

"Their friends must be tired, how they wan take start different birthday now."

@emypoultry_farms:

"God abeg o."

@official_toheeb:

"One dey smoke cana the other one dey smoke colos."

@sonitaose:

"Nawaohh, two brothers go quarrel and it will take a whole full country to reconcile.. unah nor well.."

@iam_kenzo99:

"U sure say this people na twins?"

@freemanchidiebere:

"The least worry about Nigeria is Psquare, let’s face the real issue about food inflation and hunger."

Reactions trails Peter's open letter to brother

Legit.ng had reported that reactions had trailed the letter written by Peter Okoye of Psquare to his twin brother Paul about their dispute.

The duo have been embroiled in a new dispute, which resulted in Paul visiting the EFCC to clear his name.

Many fans took side with Peter and blamed Paul for the dispute, while a few blamed their elder brother Jude.

Source: Legit.ng