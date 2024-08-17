BREAKING: Former INEC Chairman, Jega Loses Mother, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - The mother of the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, is dead.
Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Muhammadu Jega died after a brief illness in Abuja Friday night, August 16.
As reported by Leadership, a family source said the funeral prayer for the deceased would hold at the National Mosque in Abuja this Saturday at 1:30 pm.
Jega’s mother would be interred at Gudu Cemetery Abuja after the funeral prayer.
Prominent children of the deceased is popular journalist and syndicated newspaper columnist, Malam Mahmud Jega, and a former Executive Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Alhaji Abbas Jega.
