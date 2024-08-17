Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Former INEC Chairman, Jega Loses Mother, Details Emerge
Nigeria

BREAKING: Former INEC Chairman, Jega Loses Mother, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

FCT, Abuja - The mother of the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, is dead.

Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Muhammadu Jega died after a brief illness in Abuja Friday night, August 16.

Former INEC chairman Jega’s mother dies in Abuja
Jega's mother died after a brief illness in Abuja Friday night, August 16. Photo credit: @Naija_PR
Source: Twitter

As reported by Leadership, a family source said the funeral prayer for the deceased would hold at the National Mosque in Abuja this Saturday at 1:30 pm.

Jega’s mother would be interred at Gudu Cemetery Abuja after the funeral prayer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Prominent children of the deceased is popular journalist and syndicated newspaper columnist, Malam Mahmud Jega, and a former Executive Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Alhaji Abbas Jega.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Hot: