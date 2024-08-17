Kano Governor Appoints Retired Army General As Commissioner, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed and sworn in Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris (Rtd) as the Commissioner for the ministry of home affairs and internal security.
The ministry was established five months ago and had remained without a Commissioner until Idris’s appointment.
According to Leadership, the appointment was made during the inauguration ceremony of the new boards for several of the state-owned educational institutions.
Idris’s appointment was expected to bolster internal security in the northwest state.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Governor Yusuf charged retired Major General Idris to approach his new responsibilities with the same dedication and skill that marked his military career while in the Nigerian Army.
He emphasised the critical role the new ministry would play in ensuring the safety and security of Kano State.
Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf made unusual appointments to foster inclusiveness and harmony among all residents.
The governor appointed Pastor Andrew Ma’aji and Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu, as Special Advisers.
Nigerians took to social media to react to the appointments of a pastor and an Igbo man in Kano government.
Legit.ng reported that the governor also elevated his official spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa from chief press secretary to director-general, media and publicity.
Among those appointed are Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo and Engr. Sarki Ahmad, two prominent loyalists of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Kano governor appoints 115 new aides
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf approved the appointment of 115 special aides.
Governor Yusuf disclosed that the appointments were in accordance with his pledge for competent inclusivity, and comprehensive policy engagement in Kano.
With the recent key appointments into the various MDAs, Governor Yusuf has appointed a total of 196 aides.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.