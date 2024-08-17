Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo said Nigerian youths should not just pack their bags and leave the country before asking for God’s direction

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide urged the youths not to tempt God with their emigration plans

The popular man of God urged the youths to ask God for his plan because his plan was already blessed

Ota, Ogun state - The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide, David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has called on Nigerian youths to allow God to lead them and not just pack their bags and leave the country before asking for God’s direction.

Oyedepo urged youths to depend on God’s leading to stardom and not to tempt God with their plans.

He stated this while speaking during the impartation service of the church’s Annual Youths Alive Convention AYAC2024 on Saturday, August 17, Vanguard reports.

The popular man of God insisted that we are in a noisy generation and the youths need to separate themselves to a quiet place to hear God.

“Don’t pack your bag and ask God if you should go. Don’t tempt God. Asked God for his plan because his plan is already blessed.

“You need an ornament of a quiet and meek spirit to hear God speak. One must be in the spirit to hear the voice of the spirit, and one must be spiritual to embrace the voice of the spirit.”.

Legit.ng recalls that Oyedepo opened up on his source of wealth during a sermon at Canaan Land, Ota in Ogun state.

Oyedepo said he has never misappropriated the church funds and his family has never prayed for food supplies.

The renowned Nigerian clergyman said he stepped into this reality after Jesus told him he was in God's employment.

