Bishop David Oyedepo has opened up on his source of wealth during a sermon at Canaan Land, Ota in Ogun state

Oyedepo said he has never misappropriated the church funds and his family has never prayed for food supplies

The renowned Nigerian clergyman said he stepped into this reality after Jesus told him he is in God's employment

Ota, Ogun state - The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, said he has never misappropriated the church funds.

Oyedepo also said his family has never prayed for food supplies.

The popular man of God during his sermon, titled “The Bible: A Most Reliable Guide to Life” at Canaan Land, Ota in Ogun state, Vanguard reports.

“I have never prayed for what to eat in my family. The light of life, the five loaves, and two fishes were more than enough. I have never cornered church money of one naira to my side, the light of life.”

Oyedepo referred to Luke 10:7, stating that every sincere question has an answer with Jesus.”

“Who pays me? Suddenly the word came—after these things, He appointed seventy others also, and the labourer is worthy of his wages. So He said to me, ‘You are in my employment; I am responsible. Just stay on duty, the light of life.’ Since then, I have not looked for who pays me until tomorrow and until I go to heaven.”

Nigerians react as Oyedepo says misappropriated church funds

Legit.ng compiled some reactions after Oyedepo said he has never cornered God's money.

@ajaGunSEgun_

Na your church, nah your property, so do you still have to corner what you own?

Abeg shift!!

@Mr_DoubleImpact

How can you corner the proceeds of your own creation?

@AmasLincoln

Commendable! However, it's time all religious leaders particularly Church founders/leaders demonstrate higher level of financial integrity and transparency by openly giving yearly accounts of all financial transactions carried out by their Churches to the members.

@aremu57

You are only helping the church to re invest the money.

@OnweOliver55916

Na God de funds ur aza is that what u are saying?

@ojimipeke

But you sacked some pastors years back for not generating enough money, you said they were not fruitful.

@bonkin386024

Where did you get the money you used in buying private jets

