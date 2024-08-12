A new Danish ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Hansen, has announced his readiness to work in the country

Hansen urged Nigerians to follow him to learn more about Denmark's activities in relation to the country

Many Nigerians have congratulated the Danish ambassador-designate, including government agencies such as NIDCOM

Jens Ole Bach Hansen, the new Danish ambassador-designate to Nigeria, has announced his arrival in the country. He has expressed his readiness to meet Nigerians and get the work done in the country.

Hansen, in a tweet, urged Nigerians to follow him as he represented his country in Nigeria. Some Nigerians took to the comment section of the tweet and offered advice for the ambassador-designate on maintaining diplomacy with the West African country.

Source: Twitter

Hansen wrote:

"Hello #Nigeria. My name is Jens Ole Bach Hansen, and I am the new proud and honoured ambassador-designate of #Denmark to this great, important and fascinating country. I cannot wait to get started and to get to know this country even better. Follow my work here #DenmarkNigeria."

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM), a federal government agency, also tweeted congratulations to him.

How Nigerians react to Danish ambassador tweet

Below are some of their reactions:

Philip Okpala mentioned six diploma measures for the ambassador-designate. His comment reads in part:

"Be Prepared for Unique Diplomacy: In Nigeria, diplomacy can involve more than just discussions over coffee. Sometimes, it’s ‘palm wine’, and other times, it’s a handshake that feels suspiciously heavy. Don’t worry—if the handshake lingers too long, just smile and say, "I'll take that under advisement." It works every time!"

Erioluwa urged the ambassador-designate not to come to Nigeria with only his diplomatic potential but with investment in the country. His comment reads in part:

"As you embark on your new role, I hope you'll bring not just your diplomatic prowess but also a keen eye for investment opportunities that can boost both our economies.

"I'm thrilled to have you here on this incredible x platform and eagerly anticipate the Danish companies you'll inspire to invest in Nigeria."

Mayowa David vowed to prepare Nigerian food for the ambassador on his arrival. He wrote:

"I owe you amala and Ewedu with Gbegiri soup. Let me know when to send it over."

Another Nigerian with the handle @greatchemical urged the ambassador-designate to stay in Lagos and get fascinated with the Yoruba people of Southwest. He said:

"You're welcome, Ambassador; you'll find Lagos super interesting and the culture of the Yorubas (the indigenous people) fascinating!"

Femi Yekinni welcomed the ambassador-designate. He said:

"You’re welcome to our great country, Ambassador Jens. We wish you a very fulfilling tenure!"

Source: Legit.ng