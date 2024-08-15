Relationship blogger, Solomon Buchi, has called out Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over his style of Christianity

He noted that the cleric is a sorcerer working with a familiar spirit and should not be allowed to tarnish the Christian faith

Some of his fans asked him to support Verydarkman in fighting the prophet and other people but Solomon refused

Relationship blogger, Solomon Buchi, has spoken against the activities of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM).

Solomon Buchi drags Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin for selling miracle soaps. Image credit: @solomonbbuchi, @jeremiahomotofufeyin

Source: Instagram

According to him, the preacher should be stopped because he practices sorcery. Hence, he should be rebuked and arrested.

He describes the cleric as a clown and charlatan who disgraces the precious name of Jesus and his kind must not be allowed to soil the perception of the church.

The relationship coach and writer gave an example from the Bible where Peter rebuked Simon who was an amazing magician and swayed many people.

Furthermore, he said Fufeyin's heart is not right before God. Besides, bragging about being a billionaire, threatening people, selling miracle soap and David’s stone for business, marriage, and ministry is just a fine rebrand of a local spiritualist.

He also said he won't join media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM) to fight the pastor because VDM is not a Christian apologist.

See Solomon Buchi's tweet below:

Netizens react to Solomon Buchi's tweet

Several netizens have shared their take on Solomon's tweet. See some of the reactions below:

@Ogehh2:

"That is why VDM needs our support to stop all these end-time pastors before they become a pandemic in our country Nigeria."

@Solomon_Buchi:

"No. VDM doesn’t need my support for anything. He’s not a Christian apologist."

@Dukecute11:

"What about Odumeje?

@Seniorprefectt9:

"That man is just an opportunist scamming uninformed people their hard-earned money."

@chiefosines_:

"It’s rather unfortunate we have some genuine people seeking Christ who are held down in his assembly by his sorcery."

@NonsoEzeani1:

"One is selling miracle water. The other is selling entry tickets to his crusade and accepting donations. Both are black men selling Christianity to the white men who introduced them to the gospel. They all are salesmen!"

