Canada has introduced a new project to act as a faster pathway for Francophone international students

The project aims to help repopulate the country’s French-speaking communities, which have declined since 1971

The programme offers Francophone Africans the route to permanent residency upon completion of their studies

Ottawa, the Canadian capital, is set to introduce a new pilot project to attract and retain French-speaking international students by offering them a direct route to permanent residency upon graduation.

The country disclosed this via its official immigration website, saying that the programme will officially launch on August 26, 2024, and is collaborating with designated French-speaking and bilingual post-secondary institutions.

The new scheme aims to populate French speakers

According to reports, the country’s bilingual national identity has been threatened since 1971, causing depopulation from 6.1% to about 3.5%.

The new programme aims to make the country’s International Student Programme more equitable and benefit FMCs by helping them attract and retain international students.

The programme is a flagship measure on Francophone Immigration announced early this year.

The new project offers permanent residency

Reports say participants in the pilot project will benefit from a direct transition from temporary to permanent status after completing their studies. They will also have access to settlement services during studies to help them successfully integrate into the community.

With their French and Canadian education proficiency, graduates will be equipped to contribute to the country’s labour market and enrich the Francophone Minority Communities (FMCs) nationwide.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Marc Miller said promoting French is critical to the country. By welcoming Francophone immigrants and supporting them in their integration process, Canada is contributing to revitalising the communities.

Germany hikes proof of funds requirements

Canada's move comes after Germany increased its proof of fund requirements for international students.

The German government announced a hike in the financial requirements for international students seeking to study in the country for the 2024/2025 academic season.

The adjustment increases the proof of funds ceiling to 11,904 euros or $12,872 million (N20.6 million), a six-percent increase from the previous requirement of $12,135, set on January 1, 2023.

The proof-of-funds requirement is an integral part of the student visa application process in the country. It ensures prospective students have adequate funds to support themselves during their studies.

Canada restricts permanent residency applications for startups

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada’s Startup Visa Programme (SUV) has implemented a cap on the annual processing of permanent residence applications, restricting it to a maximum of 10 startups per organisation.

According to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the change began on April 30, 2024.

The purpose of the new scheme is to reduce backlogs and hasten processing, but it also introduces harsh restrictions that could stall the aspirations of prospective applicants.

