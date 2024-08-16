The controversy about former president Olusegun Obasanjo's non-Yoruba ancestry has been an endless debate over the years

Some people had claimed that the former president was born to an Igbo father from Anambra State

For the first time, Obasanjo reacted; he laughs off the claims and urged Nigerians to be united, declaring that, “we own this country together”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the first time, clarified the claim of his Igbo paternity, declaring that such insinuation makes him laugh.

Obasanjo addresses claims his father is Igbo. Photo credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo added that irrespective of the cultural differences “we own this country together.”

There has been an allegation that Obasanjo’s father hailed from Anambra State.

Daily Trust reported that in the build-up to the 2023 election, the former president was accused of backing Peter Obi of the Labour Party, because of his (Obasanjo’s) Igbo roots.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, issued on Friday, August 16, quoted Obasanjo to have made reference to the alleged Igbo roots.

“It just makes me laugh,” Obasanjo said, as quoted in the statement.

The Punch reported that Obasanjo spoke while receiving the leadership of Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association, an umbrella body of major markets in Lagos state held at the boardroom of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Hardship: "Nigeria sitting on keg of gunpowder", Obj tells Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the situation of Nigeria as a country 'sitting on a keg of gunpowder', following the spate of hardship in the country.

This was as he said that Nigeria will not make meaningful progress unless both leaders and citizens adopt what he referred to as “moral rearmament.”

Commenting on proposed reforms such as a single six-year presidential term, Obasanjo stressed the need to first address underlying issues of corruption.

