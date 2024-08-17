Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the order that churches and mosques should remove loudspeakers

Sani said Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, should add nightclubs, political party offices, weddings and Birthday parties to complete the list

The human rights activist said there is no need for noise pollution because “Enugu is in the hands of God”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, said Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah's direction against ‘noise pollution’ cannot be said to be biased.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mbah gave the religious institutions in the state 90 days to remove their outdoor loudspeakers.

Sani said Governor Mbah should add nightclubs, political party offices, weddings and birthday parties Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Sani said the directive covers the two major places of worship in the country – church and mosque.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said Governor Mbah should add nightclubs, political party offices, weddings and Birthday parties to complete the list.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, August 16.

He wrote:

The Enugu state directive against ‘noise pollution’ took on both Churches and mosques, so it can’t be said to be biased. They only need to add nightclubs, political party offices, weddings and Birthday parties to make it complete. No need for noise “Enugu is in the hands of God”.

Nigerians react to Enugu churches, mosques removing loudspeakers

@uzeey_jnr

You can’t attack and put blame on only religious sites for causing noise pollution in the states. The number of nightclubs and bars in Enugu are more than 5 times the number of churches and mosques, add them to the list 😤

@chidiTolujie

Do political party offices make noise?

@Dombarthoo

Enugu was in the hands of God during Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi but now, we are in the hands of the Chief DEMOLISHER of properties.

@Memetrolly

Some noise are amplified by economic conditions.

@JosephSirchuks

We're no longer in the hands of God. "Tommorow is Here"

Sit-at-home: Enugu governor slams Simon Ekpa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mbah condemned Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based Biafra agitator over the sit-at-home order.

Mbah expressed frustration with Finland for harbouring Ekpa despite the alleged violence and destruction caused by his followers

Mbah emphasized his administration's commitment to ending the harmful sit-at-home orders and ensuring the safety and economic well-being of the Southeast.

Source: Legit.ng