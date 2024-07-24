Photos: NDLEA Makes Fresh Arrest of Most Wanted Baron in Lagos, Details Emerge
- Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, also known as Temo, was arrested by the NDLEA in Mushin, Lagos, after years of evading capture
- Temo was linked to large drug consignments, including 14,524.8 kg of "Ghana Loud" other significant seizures
- NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa praised the officers for their dedication and urged them to continue intensifying efforts against drug cartels
After years of eluding capture, 57-year-old Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, also known as Olowoidiogede or Temo, has been apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
Temo, the head of the Mushin, Lagos drug cartel, was finally arrested at his stronghold following resistance from him and his armed associates.
The NDLEA had been on Temo’s trail for the past two years, intercepting significant drug shipments linked to him.
Over 14,000kg of "Ghana Loud" seized
Recent seizures included 14,524.8 kilograms of "Ghana Loud" in January 2024, 8,852 kilograms intercepted in May 2023, and 252 kilograms seized in July 2023.
Previous attempts to arrest him had resulted in violent confrontations.
NDLEA speaks on Temo's capture
On Monday, July 22, NDLEA surveillance teams successfully tracked Temo to Igbarere Street, Mushin.
Despite an attempt to flee in a Mercedes Benz SUV GLE 350 and mobilizing his gang to create a diversion, Temo was overpowered and detained. His vehicle was also recovered.
NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) praised the officers for their professionalism and persistence, highlighting the operation's success without casualties, TVC Television reported.
He emphasized the NDLEA’s commitment to intensifying efforts against drug cartels, warning that criminals cannot hide forever.
Drug baron arrested in Imo mansion after escaping from S/Africa
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a drug baron identified as Joachin Mbonu, in his mansion in Umuomi village, Uzogba-Ezenomi autonomous community, Ikeduru local government area of Imo state.
The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Mbonu and his associate were arrested on Friday, July 5.
He explained that the suspect was arrested following an intelligence report stating that he and his gang were responsible for the distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine in the South-East, South-South and other parts of the country.
