Nigerian governors and politicians have become targets of hackers in recent weeks. A survey of hackers' activities in the country has shown that many Nigerian politicians are gradually becoming targets.

In the recent week, two sitting governors in Nigeria disclosed that their WhatsApps were hacked, urging their family and friends to disregard any message asking them to send money to one account or the other.

Governors whose phone numbers were recently hacked in Nigeria Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01, @_PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

How to prevent your Whatsapp from being hacked

According to BBC, cybersecurity analyst Bilal Abdullahi recommends that governors add extra security measures to their phone numbers and WhatsApp accounts to prevent such incidents. He suggests linking WhatsApp to an email for authorization and using an app lock with a pin or passcode.

Despite efforts to combat cyber-fraud, also known as "Yahoo-Yahoo", it remains a significant problem in Nigeria. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested thousands of people, but the issue persists.

The Nigerian government has invested millions of pounds in a state-of-the-art cyber-crime centre to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the issue. The director of the National Cyber Crime Centre (NCCC), Uche Ifeanyi Henry, emphasizes the government's seriousness in tackling cyber-crime."

Below is the list of the politicians:

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

Suspected fraudsters hacked into Umo Eno's WhatsApp number, the governor of Akwa Ibom state in southern Nigeria, and are using it to solicit money from his contacts.

The governor's contacts received messages on Tuesday, August 13, asking them to transfer a specified amount of money to an account and promising reimbursement later. However, the governor's office has confirmed that the messages are from scammers who cloned his WhatsApp number.

Akwa Ibom state is Nigeria's third-richest state, with an annual GDP of $19bn. Governor Eno, a pastor and founder of the All Nations Christian Ministry International, was elected last year.

The governor's chief press secretary, Ekerete Udoh, has warned the public to disregard any messages soliciting funds from the governor's WhatsApp number, as they are from imposters. Law enforcement agencies have been notified, and the matter is being investigated.

Governor Adeleke's WhatsApp is hacked

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State's phone number was compromised less than a month ago in a similar incident. This highlights the vulnerability of high-profile individuals to cyber attacks.

The governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, issued a statement on Tuesday warning the public about a compromised phone number: +234 803 365 7555. He advised people to disregard any messages or communications coming from this number, as they may be fraudulent.

Senator Francis Alimikhena from Edo state

Also in July, Senator Francis Alimikhena's Glo phone line was hacked by scammers, who are using it to send messages, make calls, and chat on WhatsApp, demanding favours from the public.

His media office issued a statement warning the public not to engage with anyone claiming to represent the Senator on social media or phone calls.

The statement emphasizes that any communication from the Senator's hacked number should be disregarded, and the public should not respond to any requests for financial or material favours.

Former Senator Afikuyomi cries out

Earlier in January 2014, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, a former senator, narrated how fraudsters hacked his phone and deceived his friends to transfer millions of naira to them.

The former senator said the scammers “temporarily seized control” of his WhatsApp, a messaging application.

Afikuyomi, in a statement, said the hackers sent fraudulent messages to his friends demanding money on his behalf.

The former senator said some of his friends called him via the telephone to confirm the fraudulent request while others “innocently sent” millions of naira to the accounts provided by the scammers.

Source: Legit.ng