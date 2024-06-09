Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his daughter, Adenike, have got many talking on social media

In a now-trending video, Adeleke gave his 28-year-old daughter a one-year ultimatum to get married

Many Nigerians reacted differently to the father and daughter's bond and a few could tell Adeleke loved his nephew, Davido, as the governor sang one of the musician's hit songs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has urged Nike, his daughter, to find a partner and get married without delay.

Governor Adeleke of Osun state and his daughter, Nike. Photo credit: Osun state government, nikos_babii

During a Q&A session shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, June 8, Nike inquired how Governor Ademola, her father, felt about her not marrying at 28.

“I am now 28 and I am about to be 29. How do you feel about me not being married yet?” she asked her dad.

In his reply, the governor told her he was giving her “one more year” to tie the knot. He added that she was not getting younger and he expected her to bring her toasters to come see him and then choose her preferred lover.

“Better start getting ready to get married. That is the next thing. You think you are young? I am expecting all those your toasters, better bring one so you can come and tell me dad this is the one I am going to marry,” he said.

“Do you know that at the age of 27, 28 I got married and I had your brother Adesina? You are now 28, I am giving you one more year.”

Nigerians react as Governor Adeleke tells daughter to get married

Nigerians took to the comment section on Instagram and reacted differently as Nike and her dad talk about their bond and her not marrying at 28. Legit.ng captured a few of the reactions below;

toluijogun said:

"Awwwww Nike… love love love your bond with your Dad."

lifeofrona01 said:

"Adorable . I love you guys."

audugeorge_ wrote:

"This governor doesn’t have any stress at all. Love him."

o_y_e_b_a said:

"Gosh the ending , that man lovesssss Davido omg."

monica_utuk wrote:

"So beautiful to watch, I literally smiled all through. God bless you both."

thereal_gifty said:

"Awww Daddy’s girl."

Adeleke, daughter, dance to Davido’s song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke and his daughter, Adenike, recently showed love to top singer Davido.

A video made the rounds on social media, showing the father and daughter dancing hard to the governor’s nephew’s music. The heartwarming display caught the attention of Nigerians, who dropped hot takes.

It is no longer news that Governor Adeleke loves dance and music and never fails to seize an opportunity to dance to Davido’s song.

