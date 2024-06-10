The Commissioner for Special Duties in Akwa Ibom state, Dr. Bassey Okon, has been sacked with immediate effect

Governor Umo Eno sacked Okon in a minor cabinet shake-up to reposition his administration in line with his ARISE AGENDA

The Akwa Ibom state governor urged the sacked commissioner to handover to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Akwa Ibom state, Uyo - Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno has sacked Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Bassey Okon with immediate effect.

Secretary to State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, said Governor Eno sacked the commissioner in line with his ARISE AGENDA.

Governor Eno sacks Commissioner for Special Duties Photo credit: Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Uwah made this known in a statement on Monday, June 10, Vanguard reports.

He further stated that Governor Umo has ordered Okon to hand over to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

According to the statement, the Secretary to the State Government will supervise the ministry pending the appointment of a new Commissioner.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Governor Umo thanked Okon for the time he has served as commissioner in the state.

“In ongoing efforts to reposition his administration in line with his ARISE AGENDA, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Eno has relieved Dr. Bassey. P, Okon, the Commissioner for Special Duties as a member of Akwa Ibom State Executive Council with immediate effect.

“His Excellency thanks him for his services to the state and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. He is therefore directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.

“Meantime, the Ministry will be supervised by the Secretary to the State Government pending the appointment of a new Commissioner”

Source: Legit.ng