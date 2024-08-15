Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Bauchi state - The Bauchi Emirate Council has stripped Senator Shehu Umar Buba representing Bauchi South Senatorial District of his traditional title of ‘Majidadin Bauchi’ for criticizing Governor Bala Mohammed.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator recently criticised Governor Mohammed for tackling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

The Emirate accused Senator Umar of disrespecting and humiliating Governor Bala Mohammed Photo credit: @The_HBMayana

The Emirate’s Secretary, Nasiru Musa, said the Emirate announced had withdrawn the lawmaker’s title, Daily Trust reports.

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to Senator Buba on August 14, 2023.

Musa said the decision to derobe Senator Buba as a traditional title holder was taken during a meeting of the Emirate Council chaired by the Emir of Bauchi.

The council specifically accused Senator Umar of disrespecting and humiliating Governor Mohammed.

The Emirates said the APC senator's actions were at variance with the teachings and culture of Bauchi Emirate.

