The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said every pilgrim who paid for the 2024 Hajj through the government quota was supported with the sum of N 1.36 million to Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, said the support was due to the instability of the naira.

Arabi said payments earlier made by intending pilgrims became inadequate following the depreciation of the nation’s currency occasioned by foreign exchange reform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He stated this while speaking during a press conference on Monday, July 29.

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that NAHCON engaged with the federal government to mitigate the effects of the high cost of foreign currency and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved N90billion

“NAHCON then decided on a distribution strategy, which played a crucial role in ensuring that all stakeholders associated with the 2024 Hajj benefitted from the financial stability through this federal government support.

“Each pilgrim was supported with N1.637m from the N90billion except for pilgrims under the Hajj Savings Scheme who enjoyed more.”

Legit.ng recalls that the commission made public that a total of 65,500 Nigerians will participate in this year's annual holy pilgrimage.

Arabi disclosed that the first set of pilgrims were airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 15, 2024.

