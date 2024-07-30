Global site navigation

NAHCON Opens Up On Amount Each Pilgrim Was Supported With For 2024 Hajj
Nigeria

NAHCON Opens Up On Amount Each Pilgrim Was Supported With For 2024 Hajj

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed the amount each pilgrim was supported with for the 2024 Hajj
  • NAHCON chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, said each Nigerian pilgrim was supported with the sum of N 1.36 million
  • According to Arabi, the intervention from President Bola Ahmed Tninubu-led federal government was due to the instability of the naira

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said every pilgrim who paid for the 2024 Hajj through the government quota was supported with the sum of N 1.36 million to Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, said the support was due to the instability of the naira.

Each pilgrim was supported with N1.6m for 2024 Hajj
NAHCON says the intervention was due to the instability of the naira. Photo credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP
Source: Getty Images

Arabi said payments earlier made by intending pilgrims became inadequate following the depreciation of the nation’s currency occasioned by foreign exchange reform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He stated this while speaking during a press conference on Monday, July 29.

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that NAHCON engaged with the federal government to mitigate the effects of the high cost of foreign currency and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved N90billion

“NAHCON then decided on a distribution strategy, which played a crucial role in ensuring that all stakeholders associated with the 2024 Hajj benefitted from the financial stability through this federal government support.
“Each pilgrim was supported with N1.637m from the N90billion except for pilgrims under the Hajj Savings Scheme who enjoyed more.”

Legit.ng recalls that the commission made public that a total of 65,500 Nigerians will participate in this year's annual holy pilgrimage.

Arabi disclosed that the first set of pilgrims were airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 15, 2024.

NAHCON reacts to poor food served to pilgrims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NAHCON reacted to a report of poor meals being served to Nigerian pilgrims in the 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Assistant Director, Public Affairs, of the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the photo of the meal circulating on social media was doctored.

Usara said the photo was not the breakfast served to pilgrims of FCT in their hotel in Makkah, Nama Al-Asriya Hotel

