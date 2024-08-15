A video has surfaced on the internet, igniting anger and calls for caution among social media users in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the two-minute clip depicted some persons disparaging the Oba of Benin

The monarch of the Bini people of Benin is among the most respected traditional rulers in Nigeria

Benin City, Edo state - Nigerians have taken to the microblogging site (X) to voice their outrage over the unpleasant words directed at Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin.

Legit.ng reports that without provocation, some persons decided to mock the Oba of Benin on social media.

The Oba of Benin is the traditional ruler and the custodian of the culture of the Edo people and all Edoid people. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

The abusive remarks made about the top monarch have drawn strong criticism from some social media users. Legit.ng captures some comments from X below:

Reno Omokri, an ex-social media aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, wrote:

"Why would anyone say such horrid things about the revered Oba of Benin? It is this same behaviour that has made South Africans despise Nigerians, erroneously thinking we all behave so boorish."

He continued:

"This Oba you insult as not wearing (I cannot even bring myself to say the words) has carvings and statues from almost a thousand years ago showing his ancestors fully clothed. Were the ancestors of those insulting him clothed even one hundred years ago?

"Please do curtail your words and behaviour. And if the Bini people and their monarch are so hateful to you, then, by all means, avoid them. But to go on record with such vile words is very provocative.

"I watched that clip, and you can identify specific individuals by their user names and display photos. What is the Edo state government waiting for? Prosecute them. Or they will do it again."

@danesu_m wrote:

"Sorry for them (the insulters) because they don't know what they are doing. Temper justice with mercy your royal majesty."

For @Voiceofigbos, he believes some mischievous persons engaged bigots to soil Igbo peoples' image for political purposes.

He wrote:

"They Recruit Northerners is not working. They Recruit Delta people is not working.

"They Recruit Ikwere People is not working. The Recruit South Africa they still fail.

"Now Benin Election is coming. They have started with propaganda and Lies with Igbo names.They will still fail"

Oba of Benin suspends 6 palace aides

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that six traditional functionaries of the palace of the Oba of Benin were suspended from performing their roles.

The palace aides were suspended due to their distortion of historical facts on the connection between the Benin Royal Dynasty and the Ooni of Ife.

