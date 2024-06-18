Tinubu to attend South Africa’s Ramaphosa’s inauguration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos state for Pretoria, South Africa to attend resident Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

President Ramaphosa won a new mandate on the platform of the African National Congress (ANC) following the general election on 29 May

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on information and strategy on the President, said Tinubu will return to Nigeria after Ramaphosa’s swearing-in ceremony

Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second-term inauguration in South Africa

Tinubu will depart Lagos state for Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for Ramaphosa’s swearing-in ceremony.

Onanuga said Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on information and strategy on President Tinubu, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956 on Monday, June 17.

The presidential aide said Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

According to the statement, President Ramaphosa won a new mandate following his country’s general election on 29 May.

Onanuga said Ramaphosa’s party, the African National Congress (ANC) forged a ruling coalition with its old rivals, the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The African National Congress (ANC) won 159 out of 400 seats in Parliament

The coalition partners re-elected Ramaphosa in Parliament last Friday, June 14.

Legit.ng recalls that Ramaphosa warned that South Africa's security forces would protect the country from "disorder and anarchy" after a leftwing party called for a nationwide strike to try to force him out.

He said If protestors "restrict the rights" of other citizens "and unleash violence, our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa."

Ramaphosa declared "disorder and anarchy will not be allowed."

