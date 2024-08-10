JUST IN: Tinubu Appoints New Chairman, FCT-IRS, Details Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu has appointed Michael Hadi Ango as the Acting Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS)
- Ango brings over 20 years of experience in revenue administration, financial management, and organizational leadership
- In his new role, Ango will focus on enhancing revenue generation, improving taxpayer compliance, and increasing operational efficiency at the FCT-IRS
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Michael Hadi Ango as the Acting Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).
This was contained in a statement signed by Director of Press Anthony Ogunleye.
The statement revealed that Ango is expected to leverage his extensive experience in revenue administration, financial management, and organizational leadership, The Nigerian Television Authority reported.
Profile of new Chairman, FCT-IRS
With over 20 years in both public and private sectors, Ango has a proven track record of excellence and innovation in revenue collection and management.
Ango who hails from Kebbi State, holds an LLM from Columbia University School of Law and a Bachelor of Law from Ahmadu Bello University.
He attended the Nigerian Law School in 2003 and participated in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education Program on Comparative Tax Policy and Administration in 2013, ThisDay reported.
His professional background includes serving on several key committees, such as the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, the President’s Ethics Committee of the International Automobile Federation, and various committees with the Nigerian Bar Association and the Federal Ministry of Finance.
Ango is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
As Acting Chairman of the FCT-IRS, Ango will be responsible for advancing strategic initiatives to boost revenue generation, enhance taxpayer compliance, and improve operational efficiency. His appointment is seen as timely, as the FCT-IRS aims to expand its revenue base and streamline its processes.
