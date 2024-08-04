Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, has explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have delayed N70,000 minimum wage implementation

Diri said President Tinubu should have waited until the value of the naira was stabilised before implementing 70,000 minimum wage

According to Diri, the gains from raising the minimum wage to N70,000 will be wiped away by inflation

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have delayed the implementation of the N70,000 new national minimum wage.

Diri said Tinubu should have waited for the value of the naira to have stabilized before approving the N70,000 minimum wage.

The governor argued that inflation will wipe away whatever gains that will be made by raising the minimum wage.

As reported by Daily Trust, Diri stated this during a live media chat over the weekend in Yenagoa, the state capital.

“On the new national minimum wage, my suggestion is that the value of the naira would have been stabilised before setting the minimum wage of N70,000 so that it will not be affected by the current high inflation.

“It is better to improve the value of our currency because whatever gains made by raising the minimum wage will be wiped away by inflation.”

Reacting to the ongoing hunger and hardship protests, he said dialogue is the best option to address issues rather than resorting to protest or violence.

“Before August 1, l engaged with the youths, religious bodies and other stakeholders and maintained that dialogue was the best approach because we envisaged that the protest could be hijacked by persons that do not mean well for our state."

Governor inaugurates committee on N70,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq took steps to implement the N70,000 minimum wage in Kwara state.

AbdulRasaq has inaugurated the consequential adjustment committee to do the mathematics in implementing the new wage.

The governor explained that the committee is tasked to critically look at all the indices and arrive at workable consequential adjustments for all cadres of workers.

