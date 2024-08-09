The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission ICPC on Wednesday raided NAHCON headquarters in Abuja and shut down key offices

The raid was part of an investigation into alleged mismanagement of the N90 billion intervention fund for the 2024 Hajj

Following the raid, ICPC took the commission's director of procurement into custody for further investigation, the commission's spokesperson Demola Bakare disclosed

On Wednesday, August 8, operatives of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), raided the headquarters of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abuja, over alleged mismanagement of N90 billion intervention for the 2024 hajj.

The anti-graft operatives shut down official activities in some strategic offices, including the office of the chief executive officer (CEO), and finance and procurement departments.

A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed to The Guardian that the sting operation lasted for several hours.

He noted that the move has further brought the commission under public scrutiny regarding the appropriation of the N90 billion subsidy granted for this year's hajj.

Following the raid, ICPC was not satisfied with the available records, the anti-graft agency then went away with the commission's director of procurement for further investigation, the source added.

Confirming the development, ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare disclosed that the agency's operatives' visit to the Hajj house was a routine investigation.

“We, therefore paid them a friendly visit. We didn’t shut down the Commission. ICPC operates within the confines of the law,” Bakare clarified.

Nevertheless, NAHCON clarified the doubts about the allegations and further provided a record of how the federal government intervention was allocated in the last exercise.

