A short video shows the dramatic moment a small plane crashed into a tree in Florida on Sunday, July 13

The incident happened on Sunday near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, and it involved a Cessna plane

The scene was captured by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) mounted in one of the homes in the area

A small plane flying from Turks and Caicos crashed on Sunday, July 13.

A dramatic CCTV footage showed the exact moment the incident happened as people in the area rushed to help the occupants of the airplane.

According to reporting by the New York Post, the plane crashed while approaching the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA.

ABC's David Muir reported in World News Tonight that all four occupants of the plane were alive, though they sustained injuries.

In the video shared on X, the plane could be seen as it whistled into a tree and crashing dramatically.

The video was captured by a home CCTV. Neighbours said they heard the moment it happened and they rushed out to help.

The plane involved in the crash was a Cessna T337G. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Eddie Crispin, a neighbour who witnessed the crash, said the plane smacked a tree.

His words:

“You could hear decelerating, and it just smacked the tree. Once it smacked the tree, we confirmed that the plane did hit the tree, and it hit the ground. The neighbor from across the street had a fire extinguisher trying to put the fire out.

"My neighbor, where the plane actually crashed, had a water hose and was hosing the plane down. Another guy showed up with the axe; he was actually trying to break the window. It was just pretty much all going on at the exact same time. But we did pull them out one by one."

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, confirmed the development.

It says:

“Preliminary information indicates the airplane was on approach to North Perry Airport, when it crashed for unknown reasons in a neighborhood about 1 mile short of the runway."

It also said the Cessna T337G “will be recovered today to a secure facility in Jacksonville, Florida for further examination."

The Pembroke Pines Police Department also said its officers were at the site of the plane crash to assist.

It said:

"Officers are assisting with a small plane crash in the area of SW 14 Street & SW 68 Blvd. One pilot and three passengers are all safely out of the plane."

Watch the video below:

