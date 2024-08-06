BREAKING: Jubilation as Tinubu Appoints Aminu Masari, 6 Others Into TETFund Board, Full List Emerges
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, August 6, approved the appointment of seven Nigerians to serve on the board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).
According to a statement by Tinubu's spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu expects the new members of the board to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund's objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education to enhance the productivity and quality of higher education.
The immediate past governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, was named the TETFund chairman.
Two prominent former federal lawmakers, Senator Sani Danladi and Sunday Adepoju, were named by President Tinubu as members.
Check out the full list below:
- Aminu Masari - Chairman
- Senator Sani Danladi - Member
- Sunday Adepoju - Member
- Mrs. Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu - Member
- Aboh Eduyok - Member
- Nurudeen Adeyemi - Member
- Turaki Ibrahim - Member
What is the purpose of TETFund?
TETFund is a body set up by the federal government to tackle the deterioration in the educational infrastructure.
Over the years, TETFund has supported the construction of various intervention projects and is said to have improved the teaching and learning conditions of both students and lecturers.
