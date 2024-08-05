BREAKING: Thugs Confront Protesters, Chase Them Around Sanwo-Olu’s Office in Lagos, Video Trends
- Protesters marching in Alausa, Lagos, were driven off the streets by hoodlums armed with sticks, machetes, and other weapons around midday
- Despite the violent attack, security operatives present at the scene reportedly did not intervene as the protesters attempted to escape
- The attack occurred just one day after protesters were chased out of Freedom Park by hoodlums
Alausa, Lagos State - Some protesters marching through Alausa, Lagos State's government hub, have been driven off the streets.
The office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is located in Alausa, where these protesters were marching.
Daily Trust reported that the protesters had refused to relocate to the court-approved Freedom Park in Ojota, and have been demonstrating since Thursday.
Hoodlums attack Lagos protesters
Around noon, hoodlums armed with sticks, machetes, and various weapons attacked the protesters, causing them to scatter in different directions as they tried to escape.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Reports indicate that security personnel present at the scene did not intervene as the protesters sought refuge.
This incident occurred just 24 hours after similar violence forced protesters out of Freedom Park.
See the video below:
Details later...
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944