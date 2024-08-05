Protesters marching in Alausa, Lagos, were driven off the streets by hoodlums armed with sticks, machetes, and other weapons around midday

Alausa, Lagos State - Some protesters marching through Alausa, Lagos State's government hub, have been driven off the streets.

The office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is located in Alausa, where these protesters were marching.

Daily Trust reported that the protesters had refused to relocate to the court-approved Freedom Park in Ojota, and have been demonstrating since Thursday.

Hoodlums attack Lagos protesters

Around noon, hoodlums armed with sticks, machetes, and various weapons attacked the protesters, causing them to scatter in different directions as they tried to escape.

Reports indicate that security personnel present at the scene did not intervene as the protesters sought refuge.

This incident occurred just 24 hours after similar violence forced protesters out of Freedom Park.

