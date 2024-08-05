Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Zamfara state - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has been accused of using the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests as a smokescreen to hide his administration's ineptitude, massive corruption, and cluelessness.

The Coalition of Northern Youths for Peace and Stability (CNYPS) spokesman, Muhammad Garba Yahaya, alleged that Governor Lawal deployed thugs and miscreants to hijack the peaceful protests.

Governor Lawal accused of using protests as a smokescreen

Yahaya said the protest hijack has resulted in violent acts, destruction of properties, and looting.

He stated this at a press conference which statement was made available to Legit.ng on Monday, August 05.

The group accused Lawal of resorting to clandestine tactics to further his own self-serving agenda.

Yahaya urged Governor Lawal to redirect his focus towards addressing the pressing security challenges facing the state.

“Rather than employing diversionary tactics to deflect attention from his administration's glaring failings.

“Unfortunately, he has chosen to exacerbate the situation, fanning the embers of conflict and prioritizing his political interests over the well-being of his citizens.

“In light of this, it would have been prudent for Governor Lawal to join forces with all stakeholders to calm the situation and welcome President Tinubu's negotiation table, while concentrating on revitalizing the dilapidated state of Zamfara.

“However, his current trajectory is cementing his international reputation for large-scale corruption and governing a state plagued by the highest level of insecurity in the country. This should be his paramount concern, as his reputation teeters on the brink of collapse.”

