Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for state workers
The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, following an Executive Council meeting in Umuahia
The wage increase is aimed at improving the welfare of public servants, reflecting Governor Otti's commitment to supporting workers in the state
Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state.
This, however, is a significant step towards improving the welfare of public servants.
The new wage structure will take effect from the end of October.
As reported by Vanguard, the announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a press briefing following the Executive Council meeting held in Umuahia.
Kanu said:
“The payment of the N70,000 minimum wage will commence in the next few days. The Governor has approved that."
More details later...
Source: Legit.ng
