Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state.

This, however, is a significant step towards improving the welfare of public servants.

Abia state governor, Alex Otti sanctions new minimum wage for workers

Source: Facebook

The new wage structure will take effect from the end of October.

As reported by Vanguard, the announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a press briefing following the Executive Council meeting held in Umuahia.

Kanu said:

“The payment of the N70,000 minimum wage will commence in the next few days. The Governor has approved that."

