FCT, Abuja - The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged President Bola Tinubu to order the police and other security operatives to release detained #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters.

Frank called on Tinubu to prevent security forces from using lethal force against peaceful hunger and hardship protesters.

According to Leadership, Frank disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday, August 4 in Abuja.

“Nigerians have the inalienable right to protest against government policies that adversely affect them and to demand changes for the collective good.”

Frank criticised the security forces for failing to adhere to the court’s order to protect the protesters

He condemned the unjust killings, arrests, brutalization, and incarceration of protesters, as well as the hijacking of protests by government-sponsored agents to perpetrate criminal acts.

“This situation must not be allowed to continue. The President must genuinely protect the youths who are protesting. He must approach the protesters like a father dealing with an angry child. After all, the youths have no other country to call their own.”

He suggested that Tinubu should dismiss the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike if he continues to show disrespect towards Nigerian youths for protesting, Nigerian Tribune reports.

