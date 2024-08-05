Olarenwaju Suraju, Chairman of HEDA, has labelled the judiciary as one of Nigeria's most corrupt sectors

Suraju also criticized legislators and government appointees for corruption, citing an incident where rice meant for public distribution was sold instead

He called on President Tinubu to take decisive action to combat corruption and restore public trust in these institutions

FCT, Abuja - Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, has identified the judiciary as one of the most corrupt sectors in Nigeria.

The anti-corruption expert disclosed this when he spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 3.

Suraju emphasized that the judiciary, which is supposed to act as a check on other government branches and hold public officials accountable, is instead plagued by corruption.

He said:

“The judiciary is supposed to restrain abuse of office and uphold the rule of law. However, if the judiciary is compromised and its system is as corrupt as reported, it is tough to expect other government arms to respect the law.”

FG urged to reform judiciary

Suraju stressed the need for significant reform within the judiciary.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and anti-corruption agencies to focus their efforts on this critical sector, including judges, registrars, and those involved in the administration of criminal justice.

Suraju criticized the legislative branch and government appointees (Ministers) for their corrupt practices.

He recounted a troubling incident where rice intended for distribution to the public was instead sold in the market by a government minister.

He said:

“This case, where rice meant for the people was sold at market rates instead of being distributed, highlights a serious issue.

"The lack of decisive action from the president on such matters encourages continued sabotage and mismanagement, as seen in the Beta Edu case.”

Tinubu urged to take necessary actions

Suraju called on the president to take decisive action against corruption within these sectors.

He stressed that effective change requires addressing these issues head-on to prevent further public trust erosion and improve governance.

He said:

“The president must act decisively to address corruption and restore faith in these critical institutions."

