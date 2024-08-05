Olarenwaju Suraju has urged President Bola Tinubu to take concrete actions in response to the #EndBadGovernance protests, which began on August 1, 2024

Suraju criticized the timing and lack of substantial content in the president’s recent address, calling for immediate and decisive measures

The HEDA Chairman emphasized that the protests reflect broader issues beyond economic hardship, including concerns about the lifestyle and costs associated with public officials

FCT, Abuja - In response to President Bola Tinubu's recent address to the nation, Olarenwaju Suraju, Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), has issued a critical message urging the president to take substantial and immediate action.

The nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests began on August 1, 2024, as a mass demonstration against severe economic hardship, rising poverty, and high living costs across Nigeria.

Initially peaceful, the protests have intensified, with demonstrators demanding immediate government action and systemic change to address their grievances.

Why the timing of Tinubu's broadcast wrong - Suraju

Suraju, during a brief chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 3, in Abuja, criticized the timing of Tinubu's broadcast, suggesting that it should have come earlier to address the mounting public concerns.

He said:

“It is now left for young people and Nigerians on the street to confirm if their demands have been met.

“The government needs to make concrete actions and pronouncements to show that they are addressing the issues raised by the protests.”

Suraju urges Tinubu to take action

Suraju emphasized that the federal government's response should go beyond mere reassurances.

“The statement from the government should have been made on the first day of the protest.

“The current response lacks the concrete actions necessary to resolve the underlying issues.”

He also highlighted that the protest is not solely about the cost of living but also about the lifestyle of public officials.

He said:

“The cost of governance and the insensitivity displayed by some public officials have contributed to the dissatisfaction among Nigerians.

“The President must address these key issues to restore trust and show commitment to real change.”

Tinubu urged to address high cost of governance, others

He called on President Tinubu to take decisive steps to address the high costs of governance and the broader issues highlighted by the protests.

Suraju remarked:

“Effective change requires addressing these issues head-on. This is essential to prevent further erosion of public trust and to improve governance in Nigeria.”

