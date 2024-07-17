The legislative branch of Egor local government area in Edo State has removed the council’s chairman, Honourable Eghe Ogbemudia, over allegations of budget padding

Egor LGA, Edo state—The legislative branch of Egor Local Government Area in Edo state has impeached the council’s chairman, Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia, over allegations of budget padding and other corrupt activities.

This decision followed a vote of no confidence in the chairman during a council legislative session on Tuesday, July 16.

Godwin Uwadiae Edigin, the leader of the house and councillor for Ward 3, led the impeachment proceedings.

Shortly after the legislative house conducted a roll call, Rt, Hon. Stella Ogida, the Councillor for Ward 2, introduced a motion for a vote of no confidence against the chairman, citing allegations of gross misconduct, Channels Television reported.

Ogida stated:

"This marks the 10th month since our inauguration, and we, the Councillors of Egor Legislative Arm, still lack offices. We have discovered the padding of the council's supplementary budget amounting to ₦1.7 billion.

"The Chairman excluded the councillors from the preparation and approval of this budget. In light of these actions and numerous other instances of gross misconduct, I propose a vote of no confidence in the chairman."

As reported by PM News, Hon. Ambassador Elliot Inneh, the Councillor for Ward 9, seconded the motion and accused the chairman of padding the previous budget, N6.054 billion, to N7.896 billion.

"Our attempts to communicate with the Honourable Chairman have been unsuccessful. Today, we have a budget proposal of ₦6.054 billion that passed through these chambers.

"To our shock, we discovered that the Chairman, in collusion with the former Leader of the House, secretly increased the budget to ₦7.896 billion."

