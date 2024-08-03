Amid escalating #EndBadGovernance protests, President Bola Tinubu will address the country on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7:00 am

The nationwide demonstrations, now in their third day, are driven by widespread dissatisfaction over economic hardship and high living costs

The protests have spread across all 36 states and the capital, Abuja, reflecting deep frustration with current economic conditions

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has agreed to address the nation following intense pressure amid the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests, which have now entered their third day.

The protests, which highlight issues of economic hardship and high living costs, have been widespread across Nigeria’s 36 states and the capital, Abuja.

Tinubu to address Nigerians Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu addresses Nigerians on Sunday, August 4

Tinubu, who has been a focal point of these demonstrations, will speak to over 200 million Nigerians on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7:00 am, according to a statement from his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, TheCable reported.

The statement says:

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

“The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day."

The demonstrations, which started on Thursday, August 1, are being held across the country.

The nationwide hardship protest in Nigeria, which began on August 1, 2024, is a mass demonstration across various states aimed at addressing severe economic difficulties and governance issues.

However, the protests have taken a violent turn in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and other states, where marauding criminals exploited the unrest to set vehicles on fire, loot warehouses, and raid private shops.

The police report that seven individuals died in connection with these incidents but have denied that security forces were responsible for any of the deaths.

Protester confronts Police amid teargas barrage in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a protester in Abuja courageously challenged a police officer following the use of tear gas to break up the demonstration.

This confrontation took place amidst the ongoing nationwide protests against poor governance.

Source: Legit.ng