The Nigerian Police Force has reported that seven people have died during the nationwide protest

Authorities have arrested 681 individuals involved in criminal activities related to the protests, including looting, armed robbery, and vandalism

Among others, in Borno State, a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members led to four deaths and 34 injuries

FCT, Abuja - The Force headquarters released details of damages incurred in about eight states since the commencement of the hardship nationwide protest.

The details by the NPF were in contrary with the Amnesty International’s claim that 13 protesters were killed by security agencies during the protests.

NPF: Only 7 people died during hardship protest

The police revealed that only seven people have died, Vanguard reported.

The police added that the fatalities primarily resulted from bombings and car accidents.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, issued a statement on Saturday, August 3, acknowledging the violence that has emerged from the protest.

The police said:

In Borno State, a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members resulted in four deaths and thirty-four injuries when they detonated an IED among protesters.

"Additionally, a Honda Prelude struck protesters, killing two civilians; the driver has fled but the vehicle is in police custody.

"In Yauri, Kebbi State, a vigilante shot and killed a looter during an attempted theft. The total fatalities from the protests are seven, with other incidents including armed robbery, arson, and looting.

He advised law-abiding participants to withdraw from the demonstrations to avoid further escalation, Thisday reported.

681 individuals involved in criminal activities

In addition to the deaths, a total of 681 individuals involved in criminal activities—such as looting, attacking government infrastructure, and armed robbery—have been apprehended.

The statement reads:

“In an effort to combat the trend of crimes and criminality, the police have arrested a total of six hundred and eighty-one (681) individuals who committed various criminal offenses this includes armed robbery, arson, vandalism, and damage to both public and private properties.

"Authorities have seized dangerous weapons from the alleged protesters, including two AK-47 rifles and various live ammunition.

"Moreover, stolen goods such as furniture, electronics, phones, and other shop items, along with valuable infrastructure worth billions of naira, were recovered from those detained."

Other details arrests made

Day 1

FCT - 38

GOMBE - 17

JIGAWA - 75

KADUNA - 24

KANO - 326

KATSINA - 7

NASARAWA - 50

SOKOTO - 81

TOTAL = 618

Day 2

FCT - 6

GOMBE - 0

JIGAWA - 0

KADUNA - 0

KANO - 57

KATSINA - 0

NASARAWA - 0

SOKOTO - 0

TOTAL = 63

