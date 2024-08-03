The Nigerian police have said 'it is reasonably expected that peaceful protesters would have withdrawn' from the ongoing 'nationwide' protest against economic hardship

The police disclosed that it made a total of 681 arrests on Thursday, August 1, and Friday, August 2

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the police said reports indicting its men for shooting dead unarmed protesters are "manipulative"

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday, August 3, advised those taking part in the 10-day 'End Bad Governance' protest to "immediately withdraw from it".

In a statement by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police said the ongoing protest (billed to end on Saturday, August 10) "has obviously turned violent".

'Some reports against us are manipulative' - Police

The security agency praised its men and sister parastatals for meting out a "decisive clampdown on criminal elements exploiting the protests for unlawful activities".

The police's statement partly reads:

"The ongoing protest has obviously turned violent.

"We therefore advise law-abiding citizens taking part in the protest across the country to immediately withdraw from it. This advice becomes necessary in view of the violence that has characterised the protest in the last 2 days.

"It is reasonably expected that peaceful protesters would have withdrawn from the protest that has turned violent."

The police added:

"During this challenging period, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to performing its lawful duties with professionalism, maintaining law and order, and preventing anarchy throughout the country.

"The Nigeria Police urges all citizens and residents to disregard unfounded and psychologically manipulative reports circulating about incidents during these protests."

Police arrest protesters on Day 3

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian police reportedly arrested protesters outside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, August 3, the third day of the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations in the capital city.

The protesters initially sought to congregate at Eagle Square, but this was denied.

