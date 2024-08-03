BREAKING: ‘Withdraw Immediately From Protest’, Police Tell Protesters, Give Reason
- The Nigerian police have said 'it is reasonably expected that peaceful protesters would have withdrawn' from the ongoing 'nationwide' protest against economic hardship
- The police disclosed that it made a total of 681 arrests on Thursday, August 1, and Friday, August 2
- In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the police said reports indicting its men for shooting dead unarmed protesters are "manipulative"
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public and security affairs.
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday, August 3, advised those taking part in the 10-day 'End Bad Governance' protest to "immediately withdraw from it".
In a statement by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police said the ongoing protest (billed to end on Saturday, August 10) "has obviously turned violent".
'Some reports against us are manipulative' - Police
The security agency praised its men and sister parastatals for meting out a "decisive clampdown on criminal elements exploiting the protests for unlawful activities".
The police's statement partly reads:
"The ongoing protest has obviously turned violent.
"We therefore advise law-abiding citizens taking part in the protest across the country to immediately withdraw from it. This advice becomes necessary in view of the violence that has characterised the protest in the last 2 days.
"It is reasonably expected that peaceful protesters would have withdrawn from the protest that has turned violent."
The police added:
"During this challenging period, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to performing its lawful duties with professionalism, maintaining law and order, and preventing anarchy throughout the country.
"The Nigeria Police urges all citizens and residents to disregard unfounded and psychologically manipulative reports circulating about incidents during these protests."
Read more on Nigeria's protests
- End bad governance: Pro-protest lawyer tells Tinubu what to do to ‘quell anger’
- Rights group sends key message to police as security officials confirm arrests during hunger protest
- Protests: Governor Dapo Abiodun under fire over “Nigerians are sore losers” comment
Police arrest protesters on Day 3
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian police reportedly arrested protesters outside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, August 3, the third day of the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations in the capital city.
The protesters initially sought to congregate at Eagle Square, but this was denied.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.