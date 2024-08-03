Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tension in Abuja as Police Arrest Protesters on Day 3 of Demonstrations
Nigeria

BREAKING: Tension in Abuja as Police Arrest Protesters on Day 3 of Demonstrations

by  Nurudeen Lawal 2 min read
  • Nigerian police arrested protesters outside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, August 3, during the third day of the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations
  • The protesters had initially sought to gather at Eagle Square but were restricted to the stadium by a court order obtained by FCT authorities
  • Police dispersed the regrouping protesters with gunshots and teargas, arresting everyone present, including journalists, who were later released and told to leave

Abuja, FCT - Nigerian police reportedly arrested protesters outside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, August 3, the third day of the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations in the capital city.

The protesters initially sought to congregate at Eagle Square, but this was denied. The FCT authorities obtained a court order restricting the protest to the stadium.

End Bad Governance Protest
Nigerians are staging a protest over hardship and bad governance, tagged #EndBadGovernance, in Ojota, Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi
Source: Getty Images

Despite a slow start, protesters began regrouping around 11am but were dispersed by police who fired gunshots and teargas, according to Daily Trust.

Some of the protesters reportedly ran into their vehicles and fled.

The newspaper added that the police also arrested all those on the ground, including journalists, who identified themselves before they were released and ordered to leave immediately.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has quashed reports that it reconsidered its decision concerning the ongoing protests against economic hardship.

In a statement on Friday evening, August 2, the NLC also refuted claims that it suspended the demonstration. Legit.ng recalls that in July, the NLC clarified that it was not the organiser of the nationwide hunger protest that started on Thursday, August 1.

At the time, the union responded to reports that it had pulled out of the national protest. On Friday, August 2, 2024, two different reports surfaced. While one claimed that the labour union announced the suspension of the protest, another said the NLC 'reconsidered' its stance on the protest.

