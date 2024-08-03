Nigerian police arrested protesters outside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, August 3, during the third day of the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations

The protesters had initially sought to gather at Eagle Square but were restricted to the stadium by a court order obtained by FCT authorities

Police dispersed the regrouping protesters with gunshots and teargas, arresting everyone present, including journalists, who were later released and told to leave

Nigerians are staging a protest over hardship and bad governance, tagged #EndBadGovernance, in Ojota, Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi

Despite a slow start, protesters began regrouping around 11am but were dispersed by police who fired gunshots and teargas, according to Daily Trust.

Some of the protesters reportedly ran into their vehicles and fled.

The newspaper added that the police also arrested all those on the ground, including journalists, who identified themselves before they were released and ordered to leave immediately.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has quashed reports that it reconsidered its decision concerning the ongoing protests against economic hardship.

In a statement on Friday evening, August 2, the NLC also refuted claims that it suspended the demonstration. Legit.ng recalls that in July, the NLC clarified that it was not the organiser of the nationwide hunger protest that started on Thursday, August 1.

At the time, the union responded to reports that it had pulled out of the national protest. On Friday, August 2, 2024, two different reports surfaced. While one claimed that the labour union announced the suspension of the protest, another said the NLC 'reconsidered' its stance on the protest.

