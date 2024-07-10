Breaking: Assistant Military Commander Killed in Plateau, Details Emerge
- Christopher Luka, the Administration Officer of Sector 4 of Operation Safe Haven, has been reported dead
- According to reports, the two-star immigration officer was killed on Wednesday night, when he led troops in a fresh operation to recover cattle rustled in the area located in Barikin Ladi LGA of Plateau state
- The command’s spokesperson, Major Samson Zhakom, is yet to release an official statement concerning the killing of the officer
An emerging report on Wednesday, July 10, disclosed that Christopher Luka, a senior immigration officer who served as the administration officer of Sector 4 of Operation Safe Haven, located in Barikin Ladi local government area of Plateau state has been killed.
He was reportedly killed in the Fan community, Fan District area of the Ladi LGA.
Operation Safe Haven is a multi-security taskforce comprising soldiers, immigration officers, police, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corpse, and Customs personnel. It is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in the state.
As reported by Daily Trust, the two-star immigration officer, Christopher Luka, was attached to Sector 4 of the Operation as an assistant sector commander.
How did Christopher Luka die
Sources from Barikin Ladi disclosed to the press that the officer was killed on Wednesday night, July 9, when he led troops from the Operation to recover cattle rustled in the area on Friday.
It was gathered that 92 cattle were rustled, and 52 were recovered following the sector commander’s efforts.
The operatives were reportedly attacked while attempting to recover the remaining 40 cattle.
It was also gathered that personnel from the operation were mobilized to the area on Wednesday morning in response to the killing of the assistant sector commander.
As of the time of filing this report, the command’s spokesperson, Major Samson Zhakom, is yet to release an official statement regarding the demise of the officer.
